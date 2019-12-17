Quick links

Sam Allardyce hails 'unbelievable' Arsenal pair

Shane Callaghan
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyan, Matteo Guendouzi, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal celebrate the victory and the qualification for the Final following the UEFA Europa...
The Arsenal duo have scored 69 goals between them since the start of last season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal dejected at full time of the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2019 in London, United...

Sam Allardyce believes it's imperative that Arsenal's next manager finds a way in which to utilise Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the same first XI.

One win in five seems to have put paid to Freddie Ljungberg's chances of becoming Arsenal's head coach on a long-term basis.

The Swede has been working in the role as a caretaker since Arsenal sacked Unai Emery last month.

Ljungberg hasn't been playing Lacazette and Aubameyang together in recent weeks and it has showed in the North Londoners' performances.

 

The duo have scored 69 goals for Arsenal in all competitions since Arsene Wenger left the club.

And Allardyce, speaking to talkSPORT, says that Emery's successor needs to find a way in which to get them both firing.

He said: "The top end of Arsenal is unbelievable. Lacazette and Aubameyang are two of the best goalscorers in the Premier League, they proved that last year.

“But you’ve got to get them up front. You’ve got to fit them in and play to strengths, and I’m not so sure they’re doing that at the moment.

It looks very much like Emery's successor will be Mikel Arteta, who is Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City.

Arsenal officials were spotted leaving Arteta's Manchester home in the early hours of Monday morning and Sky Sports reported last night that talks had began.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

