Netflix: Who is Ronny Chieng's wife? Here's when they married!

If you're a stand-up fan, you'll definitely want to check out Ronny's new special.

"My wife says that I have tone issues..." Ronny Chieng jokes during his latest stand-up comedy special, Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

As you'll be well aware who Ronny is, it's no surprise to hear that the crowd erupted into laughter.

The 34-year-old comedian was born in Malaysia and has already achieved massive success throughout his entertainment career.

Many will know him as a hilarious presence on Comedy Central's The Dail Show, but also, let's not forget his sitcom...

He is, of course, the writer, creator (alongside Declan Fay) and star of the ABC series Ronny Chieng: International Student, which arrived back in 2017. It's actually based on his own experiences studying law at the University of Melbourne!

IT'S NOT OVER YET! New episodes of Fuller House coming in 2020!

Malaysian comedian Ronny Chieng arrives for the 47th Annual International Emmy Awards at New York Hilton on November 25, 2019 in New York City. - The International Emmy Award is an award...

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

Asian Comedian Destroys America is actually the comedian's first-ever Netflix comedy special!

It arrived on the streaming service on Tuesday, December 17th 2019 and has already earned praise from audiences on Twitter.

One fan recently tweeted: "I haven't laughed this hard in a minute. So hilarious, stand-up comedy. Great way to start the day."

Many are still to watch it, but those that have are wondering who the comedian and actor's wife is...

SING IT LOUD FOR ALL TO HEAR: When is Elf on TV?

Who is Ronny Chieng's wife?

Ronny Chieng's wife is Hannah Pham!

According to Earn the Necklace, she achieved a bachelor of commerce and law degrees with honours in 2010 after studying at the University of Melbourne, where Ronny also attended.

During, she also worked as a legal assistant, and after graduation, she held a career at a law firm in Melbourne for around five years, while also briefly working as a corporate at another firm.

Ronny was also set to become a lawyer, but the same source notes that he began chasing a comedy career in his final year - a wise decision, clearly!

It's likely that they met at university, later getting engaged in December 2015 and marrying in September 2016.

They now both live together in New York.

WAIT, WHAT!? Wonder Woman 1984 trailer has fans confused!

Check out Hannah Pham's YouTube channel!

Hannah has a YouTube channel you can check out called Pham Bam Kitchen.

She currently has 470 subscribers and boasts a range of culinary videos, with the latest being called 'Chinese Steamed Fish w Ginger and Soy Sauce' uploaded back in October.

If you're into cooking, be sure to take a look!

In other news, here are our picks for the most disappointing movies of 2019.