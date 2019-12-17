Reported Wolves and Arsenal target Hwang Hee-Chan is going nowhere according to Salzburg director

Champions League starlet Hwang Hee-Chan is reportedly a target for Premier League trio Wolverhampton Wanderers, Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

Hwang Hee-Chan will not be joining Arsenal, Crystal Palace or Wolverhampton Wanderers in January with Red Bull Salzburg’s sporting director telling Laola1 that the in-demand attacker will stay in Austria until the end of the season.

One third of Salzburg’s uber-talented strikeforce, Hwang has been linked with a big money move to the Premier League after starring in the Champions League this season alongside the prolific Erling Braut Haaland and the Liverpool-bound Takumi Minamino.

According to The Telegraph, Wolves director Kevin Thelwell jetted out to Austria to watch Hwang cause Liverpool no end of problems with his speed and movement during last week’s 2-0 defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Hwang, the report adds, is valued at around £25 million after producing nine goals and 14 assists during a stellar 2019/20 campaign. Arsenal and Crystal Palace are also among the South Korean’s many admirers, according to The Mail.

But Christoph Freund is confident that, unlike fellow Asian sensation Minamino, Hwang is going nowhere any time soon.

"He is in great demand (but) he will stay and will play in Salzburg in spring,” Freund said.

A versatile forward who loves to drift into wide areas to link play in the final third, Hwang looks like the perfect fit for a Wolves side who have got the best out of inverted wingers like Diogo Jota, Ivan Cavaleiro and Helder Costa in recent seasons.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have looked completely devoid of cutting edge at times recently and Crystal Palace remain worryingly reliant on talisman Wilfried Zaha.

Roy Hodgson’s side barely created an opening in the first 75 minutes of their smash-and-grab draw with bitter rivals Brighton on Monday night until, of course, Zaha produced something out of nothing with a stunning late equaliser.