Report: What Manchester City's players say privately about Mikel Arteta amid Arsenal links

Arsenal are said to be close to appointing Mikel Arteta, who has impressed in his role as Manchester City's assistant boss.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City’s players say privately that Mikel Arteta’s coaching has improved them hugely, in an encouraging report for Arsenal supporters.

It seems that Arteta is set to take the manager’s job at Arsenal, after meetings have taken place between him and the Gunners’ hierarchy in recent days.

Arteta has been working as City’s assistant, and his work there has earned great praise from their players.

Arteta is apparently very popular among City’s squad, who feel that his skill on the training ground has really benefitted them.

“I knew they liked each other and got on, but I recently saw him hug a player like a long-lost brother,” one City insider also told the Mail.

Arsenal are taking a big risk by putting their faith in Arteta, as he has no experience of being a manager to date.

However, the latest reports about his coaching ability should help to build positivity around the appointment.

Arsenal’s players clearly need some strong guidance, particularly in defence, as they have underperformed so far this season.

Arsenal are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table, after a very disappointing campaign to date.