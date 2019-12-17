Report: West Ham United decide priority January signing already

West Ham United are currently in 15th place in the Premier League table, after a disappointing campaign to date.

According to the Independent, West Ham United have already made a decision over their first choice target in the January transfer window.

West Ham have reportedly made signing a first choice defensive midfielder their main priority in the new year, as Manuel Pellegrini wants more protection for his side’s back-four.

The Hammers season to date has been a major disappointment, especially as they started the campaign so strongly.

West Ham have sunk down the table in recent weeks, and there is a realisation that their squad needs improvements if they are to pull away from trouble.

West Ham reportedly feel that signing a defensive midfielder will be the most important move that they can make in January, as it has been an area where they haven’t been strong enough this term.

Declan Rice and Mark Noble have generally been picked to play alongside each other in midfield, but that combination could be broken up over the second part of the campaign.

Rice could even be shifted to centre-back, if Pellegrini opts to bring in a defensive midfielder to start ahead of him.

West Ham are next in action against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day, when Pellegrini’s men remain under pressure to pick up a positive result.