Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Tottenham set for January disappointment over player they've tracked for years

Giuseppe Labellarte
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Kai Havertz of Bayer 04 Leverkusen looks on during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Koeln and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at RheinEnergieStadion on December 14, 2019 in...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been monitoring Kai Havertz for a number of years now - but Jose Mourinho's Spurs may have to wait longer than January to secure his services.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Kai Havertz of Bayer 04 Leverkusen looks on during the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Koeln and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at RheinEnergieStadion on December 14, 2019 in...

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been monitoring Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz for a number of seasons but Spurs could be set for disappointment in terms of securing his services in January, according to Sky Sports News.

Havertz is one of Europe's most highly rated young players after breaking through the Leverkusen youth academy to become the club's youngest debutant in 2016 at 17 years and 126 days old, and has also been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona (ESPN).

 

The latest Sky Sports report on the 20-year-old reiterates that he has been tracked by Tottenham in particular for a number of seasons, having impressed scouts under former manager Mauricio Pochettino while playing for Germany's Under-19s - indeed, a report from October 2017 corroborates this.

However, Havertz is believed to be "enjoying his time at Leverkusen and focused on the rest of the Bundesliga season", so any hopes Tottenham may have had to bolster their ranks with him this January - Jose Mourinho's first transfer window as Spurs head coach - may not now be the case.

Kai Havertz of Germany in action during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Estonia and Germany on October 13, 2019 in Tallinn, Estonia.

Another potential snag for Spurs could come in the shape of their recently sacked manager - reports in Germany have claimed that Havertz could become a target for Bayern Munich if Pochettino takes over at the Allianz Arena, Sport Bild claiming that the Argentine's "intense" style of football has left Havertz impressed.

Havertz, who netted 20 goals in 42 games in all competitions last season to earn comparisons with Germany legend Michael Ballack, is valued at £70million, according to ESPN.

Kai Havertz of Bayer 04 Leverkusen celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and SC Paderborn 07 at BayArena on August 17,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch