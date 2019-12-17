Report: Tottenham set for January disappointment over player they've tracked for years

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been monitoring Kai Havertz for a number of years now - but Jose Mourinho's Spurs may have to wait longer than January to secure his services.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been monitoring Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz for a number of seasons but Spurs could be set for disappointment in terms of securing his services in January, according to Sky Sports News.

Havertz is one of Europe's most highly rated young players after breaking through the Leverkusen youth academy to become the club's youngest debutant in 2016 at 17 years and 126 days old, and has also been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona (ESPN).

The latest Sky Sports report on the 20-year-old reiterates that he has been tracked by Tottenham in particular for a number of seasons, having impressed scouts under former manager Mauricio Pochettino while playing for Germany's Under-19s - indeed, a report from October 2017 corroborates this.

However, Havertz is believed to be "enjoying his time at Leverkusen and focused on the rest of the Bundesliga season", so any hopes Tottenham may have had to bolster their ranks with him this January - Jose Mourinho's first transfer window as Spurs head coach - may not now be the case.

Another potential snag for Spurs could come in the shape of their recently sacked manager - reports in Germany have claimed that Havertz could become a target for Bayern Munich if Pochettino takes over at the Allianz Arena, Sport Bild claiming that the Argentine's "intense" style of football has left Havertz impressed.

Havertz, who netted 20 goals in 42 games in all competitions last season to earn comparisons with Germany legend Michael Ballack, is valued at £70million, according to ESPN.