Report: Steven Gerrard favourite set for Rangers exit, deal could be done this month

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard recently handed a new contract to the Ibrox prospect, Jamie Barjonas.

A deal to take the young Rangers midfielder Jamie Barjonas away from Ibrox on loan could be concluded before the transfer window opens on January 1, according to The Scottish Sun.

The newspaper claims Dunfermline and Patrick Thistle are 'fighting it out' to sign Barjonas, who trained with Steven Gerrard's Rangers first-team on a daily basis this season.

That's led to a new contract for the soon-to-be 21-year-old, but with a cluster of players currently ahead of him in Gerrard's plans a loan move looks necessary.

Barjonas has previously had spells at Bury and Raith Rovers, and Rangers are keen for him to remain in Scotland so that they can 'monitor his progress more closely', according to The Scottish Sun.

The newspaper claims the Scotland youth international now looks set for a switch to the Championship on a deal until the end of the campaign.

Steven Davis, Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack, Scott Arfield, Joe Aribo, Andy King and Greg Docherty are among those currently occupying Barjonas's position at Rangers.