Report: Italians fear being hijacked for in-form defender amid Arsenal, Everton links

Olly Dawes
Chris Smalling of Roma during the Serie A match AS Roma v Brescia Fc at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on November 24, 2019
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Roma are reportedly scrambling to sign Manchester United's Chris Smalling permanently.

Chris Smalling of Roma during the Serie A match AS Roma v Brescia Fc at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on November 24, 2019

According to Calciomercato, Roma are scrambling to try and set up a permanent deal for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling out of fear they could be hijacked.

It's stated that sporting director Gianluca Petrachi is pushing for a deal as soon as possible, with a €20million (£17million) fee claimed.

Smalling is currently on loan at Roma, and his impressive displays so far this season have left Roma desperate to get him signed up long-term.

 

Petrachi seemingly fears losing Smalling to another club, with The Mirror recently claiming that Arsenal and Everton are in the mix for his signature.

Roma want to avoid that situation by getting a permanent move set up, possibly for January, before he even has a chance to return to Manchester United at the end of the season.

Smalling, 30, won't have a future at Old Trafford, and in truth, it's hard to really see Arsenal or Everton actually moving for him in 2020.

AS Roma's English defender Chris Smalling (L) and Inter Milan's Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku talk at the end of the Italian Serie A football match Inter Milan vs AS Rome on December 6,...

Both clubs do need centre backs, but Smalling wasn't exactly pulling up trees in the Premier League before heading off to Italy.

He's not exactly a young player developing his game, so it's reasonable to suggest that he's still the player he was at United, just enjoying decent form in a slower league – and Roma seems like a more likely long-term destination than either of those Premier League sides.

Chris Smalling of AS Roma during the Serie A match between Roma and Napoli at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 2 November 2019.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for EVERTON team updates