Report: Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso could become Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City

John Verrall
Pep Guardiola the head coach
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are currently 14 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Xabi Alonso of Liverpool

According to the Daily Star, Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso is being lined up as Mikel Arteta’s potential replacement at Manchester City.

Arteta looks as if he could be heading to manage Arsenal, with the Spaniard now the Gunners first choice to take over from Unai Emery on a permanent basis.

Arteta’s departure from City will be a blow, but Guardiola already has targets lined up to become his new assistant.

 

Liverpool great Alonso and former Arsenal defender Giovanni van Bronckhorst are said to be his first two targets for the role.

If Alonso was given the assistant manager’s role at City it would be particularly interesting.

Alonso is still fondly remembered at Anfield, but one of his first jobs at City would be to try and help topple Liverpool.

Manchester City's Mikel Arteta

City and Liverpool have been the two main contenders for the Premier League table in recent years, with the pair the two standout teams in England.

City may already be too far behind Liverpool to catch them this season, but the hope is that Arteta’s possible departure does not disrupt Guardiola’s men even further.

John Verrall

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

