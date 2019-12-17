Report: Lampard wants Villarreal speedster Samuel Chukwueze

Chelsea are reportedly pursuing Villarreal wide man Samuel Chukwueze.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are interested in snapping up Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze – and he has a long-standing love for the club.

It's suggested that Chelsea have a shortlist of six attackers they want to bring in, with strikers Timo Werner and Moussa Dembele on that list alongside wingers Jadon Sancho, Leon Bailey and Wilfried Zaha.

Chukwueze is also on the list, with Chelsea seemingly impressed with his performances for Villarreal over in Spain over the last year or so.

The Nigerian wide man hit 10 goals and four assists last season, and already has three goals and two assists this season having continued to thrive.

Chukwueze, 20, is fast and skilful, possessing great dribbling ability, and BBC noted last year that he admires and has been compared to Arjen Robben.

Chelsea fans will remember just how good Rooben was for the Blues, and signing a player like the Dutchman would be ideal for Frank Lampard's side now.

Lampard may see Chukwueze as a player who can provide a spark to the Chelsea attack after some disappointing displays of late, and the player himself loves Chelsea.

Chukwueze is quoted as saying that his love for Chelsea was because of John Obi Mikel, but he has been supporting the Blues for years, meaning a move may be a dream come true.

“I was supporting Chelsea. I used to support every team that featured a Nigerian. So my love for Chelsea then was because of Mikel,” said Chukwueze.