Report: Inter Milan want Tottenham defender Juan Foyth

Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth is being linked away.

According to Calciomercato, Inter Milan are one of a number of clubs looking to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth.

It's suggested that Inter's top target is River Plate defender Lucas Martinez Quarta, but they're also eyeing up other potential defensive targets.

One option is believed to be Foyth, with Antonio Conte seemingly keen to raid Spurs for the Argentinian's signature – but he isn't alone in the pursuit.

It's noted that AC Milan and Roma are also keen, but Jose Mourinho's alleged stance is that Foyth won't be allowed to leave Tottenham any time soon.

Foyth, 21, was a favourite of former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who called the defender 'fantastic' earlier this year after stepping up to face Borussia Dortmund (Football.London).

An injury in pre-season halted Foyth's progression, and has only played twice since Mourinho's appointment, once as a starter against Bayern Munich and once as a substitute against Wolves.

Hopefully Foyth can now kick on under Mourinho, as it would be a shame to see such a promising young player leave the club, and he'd have no shortage of suitors.

Whether it's at right back or centre back, Foyth has real potential, and Spurs need to unlock that rather than sell him, so Mourinho appears to have the right idea in mind.