Report: How Arsenal have shocked Manchester City in Mikel Arteta pursuit

Arsenal are said to be closing in on appointing Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta as their new manager.

According to the Daily Mirror, Manchester City have been left shocked by Arsenal’s approach for Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal chiefs were pictured leaving Arteta’s house in the early hours of Monday morning, with the Gunners now stepping up their chase of the Spaniard.

City had played Arsenal just hours earlier, but the North London side had not given them the heads up that they would move for Arteta at that stage.

City are now said to be ‘fuming’ with Arsenal’s conduct, as they were taken completely by surprise when details of Arteta’s meeting with the North London side’s hierarchy emerged.

City, though, are willing to allow Arteta to join Arsenal, if that is his wish.

Pep Guardiola’s side realise that Arteta has big ambitions, and it looks be a great opportunity for him to land a job as big as the Arsenal one as his very first role in management.

Arteta’s task at the Emirates Stadium will be a huge challenge if he does take over, as Arsenal have underperformed throughout the campaign so far.

The Gunners are currently sat in 10th place in the Premier League table, and there is a great deal of work which needs to be done with the side.

Arteta has built a reputation as an excellent coach, but there is no doubt that his potential apportionment at Arsenal is a risk, given his lack of experience.

Arsenal are next in action against Everton at the weekend, and it remains to be seen whether Arteta will be in the dugout at Goodison Park.