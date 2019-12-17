Quick links

Report: Club starting to worry their star goalscorer will join West Ham United

West Ham United are reportedly keen on Inter Milan attacker Gabigol.

According to FC Inter News, West Ham United have come back into the running for Gabriel Barbosa in recent days, leaving Flamengo worried.

It's claimed that Flamengo want to keep the striker permanently after a superb loan spell, and have a deal worth €5million-a-year (£80,000-a-week) on the table.

However, it's suggested that Barbosa is interested in a move back to Europe, and West Ham have re-entered the race in recent days.

 

Flamengo are now worried that Barbosa will end up joining the Hammers, with Manuel Pellegrini allegedly feeling that he can revitalise West Ham in 2020.

Whether Pellegrini lasts that long as West Ham manager remains to be seen, but partnering him with Sebastien Haller could give the Hammers an exciting attack.

'Gabigol' has been a sensation since joining Flamengo on loan from Inter, smashing 43 goals in 58 games for the club.

He became a club hero forever with a late brace against River Plate to win the Copa Libertadores last month, and it's no surprise they want him permanently.

Inter won't stand in his way, but Gabigol now has a decision to make; return to Brazil permanently or attempt to make a success of himself in Europe with West Ham.

