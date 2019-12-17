Quick links

Report: Fabian Balbuena wanted by AC Milan after agent meeting

Olly Dawes
Fabian Balbuena of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena is being linked with AC Milan.

Fabian Balbuena of Paraguay looks on prior to the international friendly match between Japan and Paraguay at Kashima Soccer Stadium on September 05, 2019 in Kashima, Ibaraki, Japan.

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan are interested in West Ham United defender Fabian Balbuena after meeting his agent.

Milan allegedly met with Augusto Paraja to discuss two players, with Balbuena one of them and Basel defender Omar Alderete the other.

A defender appears to be a priority for Milan in January, and whilst Alderete seems to be the main target, Balbuena is wanted too.

 

Having spoken to Paraja, Milan could now firm up their interest in either defender in January, which could leave West Ham with a decision to make.

Balbuena, 28, impressed in Saturday's 1-0 win over Southampton, and appears to have a decent partnership with Angelo Ogbonna in the West Ham defence.

That means that Issa Diop has ended up on the bench, with Balbuena currently getting a run in the side having endured injury problems earlier in the campaign.

Fabian Balbuena of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

The Paraguayan international cost just £3.5million (Standard), and West Ham may see interest from a European giant – even one who has declined in recent years – as a way to make a huge profit.

It's also a big potential opportunity for Balbuena, who may not get a chance to join a club like Milan again as he approaches his 30's, meaning this rumour is one to keep an eye on.

Fabian Balbuena of West Ham United battles for possession with Shane Long of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and West Ham United at St Mary's Stadium...

