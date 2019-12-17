Report: Everton make decision over Moise Kean future

Everton striker Moise Kean was taken off after being substituted on in Duncan Ferguson's side's last match.

According to the Daily Star, Everton forward Moise Kean could be offered a chance to leave Goodison Park in the January transfer window, with Roma wanting the striker.

Roma are eager to take the Italian striker on loan initially, with a view to buying him for £19 million on a permanent transfer.

Kean has struggled badly since moving to Everton in the summer, and Roma feel that they could take advantage of the situation.

However, Everton are said to have very little interest in cashing in on Kean, as they still feel he can fulfil his potential on Merseyside.

The 19-year-old made headlines at the weekend, as Duncan Ferguson brought him on as a substitute against Manchester United, and then proceeded to take him off just minutes later.

But even that incident has seemingly not altered Everton’s belief that the summer signing remains a top talent.

Everton are, therefore, seemingly not willing to accept an offer which would see them take a loss on a player that they paid £27 million for in the summer.

If Kean can fulfil his potential there is no doubt that he could be worth far more than that in the future.

But whoever takes over as manager at Everton next will need to show some great man management skills if they are to get the best out of Kean, as his confidence must have been knocked by the incident at Old Trafford on Sunday.