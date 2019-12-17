Quick links

Report claims Pedro Chirivella could captain Liverpool tonight

Pedro Chirivella of Liverpool during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Milton Keynes Dons and Liverpool at Stadium mk on September 25, 2019 in Milton Keynes, England.
Liverpool midfielder Pedro Chirivella could be in line for a big night.

According to the Liverpool Echo, midfielder Pedro Chirivella is expected to captain tonight's Liverpool side as they take on Aston Villa.

It's suggested that Chirivella – one of the more experienced players available in terms of age – is likely to skipper the side tonight, with a youthful side around him.

With the Liverpool first team in Club World Cup action, they have to field a young side tonight to fill their Carabao Cup commitments, meaning Chirivella is in line to start.

 

The Spaniard, 22, has only ever made seven first-team appearances for Liverpool, but may have a huge career moment by wearing the armband.

What's interesting is that Liverpool's initial plan, according to Goal, was to make teenager Curtis Jones captain for tonight's game.

However, Jones has jetted off to Qatar with the Liverpool first-team squad for the Club World Cup, meaning he won't be available to face Villa.

That means there has been a change to the captaincy plans, with Chirivella now allegedly in line for the job, with some irony over the situation.

Chirivella playing against MK Dons earlier this season could have seen Liverpool banished from the competition because he was actually ineligible for the game, but the Reds were just hit with a £200,000 fine, £100,000 of which was suspended.

From that bizarre situation to potentially captaining Liverpool, it could be quite the Carabao Cup turnaround for Chirivella.

