Report claims Arsenal players want Ancelotti over Arteta

Arsenal appear to be closing in on appointing Mikel Arteta.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal players are worried about the potential appointment of Mikel Arteta – and would prefer to have Carlo Ancelotti in charge.

It's claimed that Arsenal are nearing a deal for Manchester City assistant manager Arteta, which will see him become Unai Emery's replacement at the Emirates Stadium.

However, the report suggests that Arsenal players have voiced concerns about Arteta's lack of managerial experience, given that he has only ever been an assistant.

Additionally, Arsenal players allegedly feel they would be better off with Ancelotti in charge instead, believing that his experience is just what they need.

It's added that Ancelotti wants the Arsenal job despite holding talks with Everton, and it does still seem like Arteta will be the man chosen.

Arsenal players favouring Ancelotti's experience is understandable, but the Italian hasn't fared all that well in his last two jobs with Bayern Munich and Napoli, and Arsenal can't afford a similar fate.

Ancelotti isn't the man for a rebuild, and that's what he would be faced with at Arsenal. If Arsenal were close to real success, Ancelotti could push them up another level, but that isn't the case.

Planning for the long-term with a young manager like Arteta – even if there are early stumbles – is the right choice for Arsenal, and it seems to be the one they will go with.