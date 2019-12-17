Report: Celtic want Panathinaikos's Iannis Bouzoukis

Iannis Bouzoukis has been in dazzling form over in Greece with his supreme performances catching the eye of Scottish Premiership giants Celtic.

Celtic are circling around Panathinaikos playmaker Iannis Bouzoukis, according to SDNA, with Nicky Hammond putting together a report on a talented little midfielder.

The Scottish Premiership challengers have big plans in place for the January transfer window with a whole host of new names in the frame for The Hoops. Tyrese Campbell and Fabricio Bruno have been linked in the last 24 hours and reports from Greece suggest that 21-year-old Bouzoukis is also on their radar.

A two-footed schemer with supreme technical ability and an excellent passing range, SDNA claim that Celtic have been sending scouts to watch Bouzoukis on a regular basis this season – and they will not have been disappointed.

Subscribe

Neil Lennon’s side have apparently been left awe-struck by the fleet-footed youngster’s speed and vision, not to mention his ability to thrive in a variety of different attacking positions.

Bouzoukis is equally comfortable in a number ten role, on the right-hand side or in a deeper midfield position, with the Greece U21 star’s penchat for leaving defenders bamboozled with probing through balls and brilliant footwork coming to the fore.

It remains to be seen how much Panathinaikos want for one of the most exciting young talents to emerge in Greek football in many a year, though Bouzoukis is under contract until 2022 as it stands.

Comparisons can be made with a young Stiliyan Petrov who, in his early-noughties peak, was a brilliant box-to-box schemer with touch, technique and a rocket of a shot in his locker. Celtic arguably haven’t had a midfielder with such an all-round skillset since the legendary Bulgarian joined Aston Villa 13 years ago but Bouzoukis has the potential to step into his shoes.