Report: Celtic tracking Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell

Celtic are said to be keen on Tyrese Campbell who has played fairly regularly for Stoke City in the Championship this term.

According to the Daily Record, Celtic are monitoring Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell ahead of the January transfer window.

Campbell has just months remaining on his deal at Stoke, which is due to expire at the end of the season, and Celtic feel that they could land him on the cheap.

Campbell would only cost around £350,000 according to the latest reports, which could present a potential bargain for Celtic.

The teenager has actually played regularly at Stoke this term, but he has struggled for goals.

Campbell has hit the back of the net just once in 13 appearances in the Championship table this term, where he has only showed his quality in flashes.

Celtic have seen enough in the 19-year-old to suggest that he could be worth keeping tabs on though, as they look to bring more talent to Parkhead.

Campbell would likely arrive at Celtic as back-up to their current options up-front.

Neil Lennon already has Odsonne Edouard, Lewis Morgan and Leigh Griffiths available to him, but Campbell’s pace could prove to be a useful weapon from the bench.