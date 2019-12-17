Report: Celtic focusing on South America scouting amid Bruno links

Celtic could be looking to the South American market moving forward.

According to the Scottish Daily Mail (17/12, back page), Celtic have now appointed a scout to look for signings in South America.

It's believed that Celtic are looking to South American countries for bargain talents, having mostly prioritised the European market in recent years.

It's unclear just who that scout is, but one target has already emerged, as Celtic allegedly want to sign Cruzeiro defender Fabricio Bruno.

A £3million deal is in the pipeline for Celtic despite interest from elsewhere, and he appears to be the first player that South American scout has found.

Bruno, 23, stands at 6ft 3in and has been a regular for Cruzeiro, but Celtic could now offer him a move to Parkhead to bolster Neil Lennon's options at centre back.

That's an interesting change in policy for Celtic, who have been able to sign talents from France, Norway, Austria, Ukraine and Slovakia in recent times, focusing heavily on European markets.

Celtic have only ever had two Brazilian players; playmaker Juninho and defender Rafael Scheidt, though the latter was a perfect example of nominative determinism.

There have been a couple of Venezuelan's arrive at Celtic too in years gone by, but there really aren't many South Americans to have played for the club, so we could see a real sea change at Parkhead.