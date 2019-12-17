Report: Aston Villa-linked Pedro has interest in MLS

Aston Villa have been linked with Chelsea winger Pedro recently.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea winger Pedro is now wanted by MLS clubs amid recent links with a move to Aston Villa.

It's suggested that Chelsea will be looking to bring in a new winger in January, and that may just push Pedro out of the Stamford Bridge exit door.

Major League Soccer clubs allegedly want to sign Pedro in January, and there's a strong chance he could leave inside the final six months of his contract.

With no new deal forthcoming, Chelsea are unlikely to stand in Pedro's way, but it could be something of a blow for Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

The Telegraph recently suggested that Villa were looking to sign Pedro, with Dean Smith in the market for a new winger and Pedro already having a relationship with ex-Chelsea teammate and current Villa assistant John Terry.

This now presents Pedro with a fascinating decision, as he could go and chase riches in the United States whilst accepting his days at the top are over, or look to show he's still got it by joining Villa and staying in the Premier League.

The 32-year-old has played just four Premier League games this season, so his future certainly isn't at Chelsea, but it's now up to him to decide where he will be playing in 2020.