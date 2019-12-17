Quick links

Aston Villa

Chelsea

Premier League

Major League Soccer

Report: Aston Villa-linked Pedro has interest in MLS

Olly Dawes
Pedro of Chelsea shoots during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on September 28, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa have been linked with Chelsea winger Pedro recently.

Pedro of Chelsea shoots during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on September 28, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea winger Pedro is now wanted by MLS clubs amid recent links with a move to Aston Villa.

It's suggested that Chelsea will be looking to bring in a new winger in January, and that may just push Pedro out of the Stamford Bridge exit door.

 

Major League Soccer clubs allegedly want to sign Pedro in January, and there's a strong chance he could leave inside the final six months of his contract.

With no new deal forthcoming, Chelsea are unlikely to stand in Pedro's way, but it could be something of a blow for Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

The Telegraph recently suggested that Villa were looking to sign Pedro, with Dean Smith in the market for a new winger and Pedro already having a relationship with ex-Chelsea teammate and current Villa assistant John Terry.

Pedro of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

This now presents Pedro with a fascinating decision, as he could go and chase riches in the United States whilst accepting his days at the top are over, or look to show he's still got it by joining Villa and staying in the Premier League.

The 32-year-old has played just four Premier League games this season, so his future certainly isn't at Chelsea, but it's now up to him to decide where he will be playing in 2020.

Pedro of Chelsea passes the ball during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on October 30, 2019 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch