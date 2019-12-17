Report: Ancelotti to sign Everton deal until 2024, Rangnick was targeted

Everton are reportedly set to appoint Carlo Ancelotti as their new boss.

According to The Telegraph, Everton are set to hand Carlo Ancelotti a long-term deal until 2024 – despite holding talks with Ralf Rangnick's representatives.

It's claimed that Everton could announce Ancelotti as their new boss ahead of this weekend's game with Arsenal, with a deal seemingly imminent.

Ancelotti is seen as the box office manager Farhad Moshiri wanted after Marco Silva's exit, and this would be some coup just days after he left Napoli.

It does seem that Everton held talks with one other manager in recent days though, with Rangnick's representatives allegedly spoken to once again just days ago.

The German was wanted to replace David Moyes in 2013 before Everton went with Roberto Martinez, and then snubbed Everton when Ronald Koeman was sacked in 2017.

Rangnick has only managed for two seasons in the last eight years, taking temporary charge of RB Leipzig on both occasions having stepped up from a backroom role.

The 61-year-old stepped away from coaching again over the summer, and now serves as Red Bull's head of sport and development, meaning he works closely with Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and New York Red Bulls.

With Ancelotti seemingly on the verge of arriving, it seems that Rangnick won't be returning to management, and you start to wonder whether they're just destined to be apart after so many nearly moments.