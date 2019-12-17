Report: Ancelotti excited by Everton's potential, has discussed transfers

Everton look set to land Carlo Ancelotti as their new boss.

According to The Guardian, Carlo Ancelotti is attracted by Everton's potential – and has already asked for assurances about his transfer budget.

It's suggested that Ancelotti has agreed a deal to become Everton's new boss, replacing Marco Silva following his sacking earlier this month.

That's a big move for Everton given Ancelotti's reputation as a manager, and it's claimed that he is taking the job because he's attract by Everton's potential and the chance to revitalise them.

Additionally, Ancelotti has allegedly asked for assurances about his transfer budget, but more with a view to next summer rather than in January.

Ancelotti will no doubt take some time to assess the squad he already has, but two players are actually already being linked with moves to join Ancelotti at Goodison Park.

Calciomercato claim that Roma right back Alessandro Florenzi is one target, whilst Tuttomercatoweb suggest that Ancelotti could move for Roma's Steven N'Zonzi, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray.

January deals seem unlikely, but Ancelotti has seemingly made sure that Farhad Moshiri will be backing him with the funds necessary to take Everton forward.

That's all exciting stuff for Everton fans, and they'll be desperate to see Ancelotti confirmed as the new Everton boss as soon as possible.