RDR2 Online: Infinite black loading screen bug ruins Moonshiners update on PS4, Xbox One and PC

PS4, Xbox One and PC players for Red Dead Redemption 2 Online are complaining about an infinite black loading screen bug for the Moonshiners update.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has received an update which has introduced the Moonshiners profession to the game, but you probably won't want to undertake the role as of right now thanks to concerning reports from a number of players about an infinite black loading screen bug that is ruining the Online experience in more ways than one for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The Moonshiners profession in Red Dead Redemption 2 Online is the newest role you can undertake alongside Bounty Hunter, Collector or Trader. Rockstar's newest class is appealing thanks to its unique perks such as being able to run an underground bar that consists of a dance floor and band.

However, while the above is appealing especially for those who want a rocking good time while listening to headbanging music, the unfortunate news is that there's a black loading screen glitch that is completely destroying people's progress and thus enthusiasm.

How to fix: Red Dead Redemption 2 Online Moonshiners stuck on infinite black loading screen bug

The infinite black loading screen bug is ruining the Red Dead Redemption 2 Online Moonshiners profession, but there isn't a fix available to speak of.

This means the Red Dead Online community of bootleggers on PS4, Xbox One and PC will simply have to wait for Rockstar to provide a fix for the black loading screen bug.

According to numerous threads on Reddit, this glitch occurs when trying to make Moonshine deliveries. It's said to be prevalent on PS4 and Xbox One, as well as another issue for the PC community who have had nothing but problems ever since the open-world title launched on Epic Games and then Steam in November and December respectively.

Judging by a high number of comments online, the issue is that a black "loading screen" occurs when attempting to start a Moonshine delivery. Some people have reported watching the black screen for up to 30-minutes, only to be forced to completely restart the game.

While this in and of itself is annoying, what makes matter worse is that restarting the game is said to have caused too many cow folk to lose batches of bottles to sell. This has resulted in huge losses of money and time, and it just depletes peoples' enthusiasm.

As if the above wasn't bad enough, people are also reporting that the bug isn't just affecting Moonshiner quests as it's also intruding on Bounty Hunter and Trader missions.

If you haven't started a Moonshiners profession as of yet, you'll want to hold off as - at the moment - people are losing more money than they are making. And it costs 25 gold bars alone just to get started!