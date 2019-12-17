Kevin Ratcliffe issues verdict on prospect of Everton appointing Carlo Ancelotti

Could Carlo Ancelotti take over from the Toffees stalwart Duncan Ferguson at Everton's Goodison Park soon?

Everton legend Kevin Ratcliffe has issued his verdict on the prospect of Carlo Ancelotti taking the Toffees reins amid reports that the Italian is bound for Goodison Park (Sky Sports News).

Duncan Ferguson took the Everton reins on a caretaker basis after Marco Silva was sacked by the Toffees hierarchy, who opted to part company with the Portuguese following a severe downturn in form which culminated in the club dropping into the Premier League relegation zone.

According to Sky Sports News, Ancelotti is expected to be appointed as Everton's permanent manager before the end of the week, with Sky in Italy reporting his first game in charge of the Toffees will be against Burnley on Boxing Day.

Ancelotti, who clinched the Premier League and FA Cup double with Chelsea ten years ago, is one of only three managers to win three European Cups / Champions Leagues - along with Liverpool legend Bob Paisley and Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane - as well as domestic titles with Milan, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich.

Ratcliffe acknowledges that Ancelotti's resume is impressive, but admits that he would be surprised were the Italian to take the Everton reins, given the rebuilding job needed at Goodison Park.

"If you look at his CV, there isn't a better one out there at this moment in time where you think 'yes, this is someone you want'," Ratcliffe told SSN. "One thing that surprises me is that he's taking himself out of his comfort zone. He's going into a club that he has got to rebuild and take them to the Champions League - the top six to start with but then the top four."

"It's a difficult job and that what makes it a surprise. He knows about Everton as he's managed in the Premier League with Chelsea. He won't have fond memories of Goodison... I see it as a good employment, one that will give the fans a boost, and I think the players as well. What he must do now is bring success to the football club, and he'll be judged on that."