Rangers opponent has 'strong belief' Gerrard's team can be left defeated

Steven Gerrard's Rangers play away from Ibrox this Friday in a tough Scottish Premiership test.

Hibernian manager Jack Ross is confident his team can beat Rangers in league action on Friday night, after taking positives from his side's defeat to Celtic at the weekend, The Scottish Sun report.

Gerrard's Ibrox side are undefeated in their last 12 league encounters, ten of which have been won, so head into this week's match at Easter Road full of expectation they'll be picking all three points.

Newly appointed Ross though is trying to instil a new mentality in his team in an attempt to have them go toe-to-toe with the best teams around.

Having been pleased with his side's performance at Celtic Park, he's now keen to turn that into a result against the Gers.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, he said: "Friday is a different dynamic as we are playing at home.

"If we can take the pluses from the game with Celtic — and there were more pluses than minuses — and do certain elements of the game better we have a strong belief we can win.

"Over the past five or six games, we’ve seen a lot more good things than bad. We don’t want us to have a mindset where we are happy to come to places like this and for people to say we were competitive even though we lost."

Friday night treat

There's no love lost between Hibs and Rangers. A Friday night match under the lights at Easter Road, live on television, is a treat for supporters of both clubs and for neutrals.

Rangers have huge ambitions this season and know they can't afford to drop points and potentially fall further behind Celtic.

Hibs meanwhile have a bit of hope again after Ross' appointment and will be looking to consolidate their top-six position and close the gap on Motherwell and Aberdeen above them.

It sounds like Ross is going to set out his team in an effort to beat Rangers, rather than contain them. If nothing else, the Edinburgh outfit will be eager to prove they are better than the 6-1 drubbing handed out to them in August at Ibrox.

We could be set to witness an open and exciting battle.