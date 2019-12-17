Quick links

Rangers-linked striker has previously raved about Joe Aribo

Olly Dawes
Lyle Taylor (R) and Joe Aribo of Charlton Athletic (L) celebrate victory in the penalty shoot out after the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Second Leg match between Charlton Athletic and...
Rangers reportedly want to bring Lyle Taylor to Ibrox.

Lyle Taylor (R) and Joe Aribo of Charlton Athletic (L) celebrate victory in the penalty shoot out after the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Second Leg match between Charlton Athletic and...

Rangers already have two top strikers in their ranks, with Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe scoring regularly for Steven Gerrard's side.

However, they could still look to add one more attacker to their ranks, with a target man possibly wanted after letting Kyle Lafferty go over the summer.

Sky Sports now claim that Rangers want to sign striker Lyle Taylor from Charlton Athletic, though they face competition from a number of Championship clubs.

 

Taylor is out of contract next summer, meaning Rangers are looking at a cut-price January deal for the 6ft 2in attacker, who could offer that target man figure.

Strong, quick and with great finishing ability, Taylor has racked up 30 goals in just 54 games for Charlton, and a move to Ibrox would see him reunite with Joe Aribo.

The pair played together at Charlton last season with great effect, and Taylor – a Montserrat international – has praised the playmaker since his move to Glasgow.

Lyle Taylor of Charlton Athletic acknowledges the fans after the Sky Bet Championship match between Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town at The Valley on December 10, 2019 in London,...

Back in July, Taylor suggested that Aribo was the best player he has ever played with, and raved about his progress after seeing him score for Nigeria against Brazil in October.

The chance to reunite with Aribo may be appealing to Taylor, as they could be able to rekindle their strong connection from Charlton – and possibly give Rangers an upper hand over other interested sides.

Joe Aribo of Rangers arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

