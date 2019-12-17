Quick links

Rangers-linked Lyle Taylor already follows Steven Gerrard's side on Twitter

Glasgow Rangers team manager Steven Gerrard celebrates after Glasgow Rangers' Colombian forward Alfredo Morelos (unseen) scores his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League Group G...
The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has already brought one of the striker's former teammates to Ibrox.

A player Steven Gerrard is reportedly keen on bringing to Rangers is already following the Gers on Twitter.

Rangers are one of several clubs keeping a close eye on Lyle Taylor's situation at Charlton Athletic, according to Sky Sports.

 

And the Ibrox side's official account is one of just two that are currently being followed by Taylor - alongside that of Charlton.

The reason for that remains to be seen.

But Taylor's link to a current Rangers player, Joe Aribo - his teammate at Charlton last season - could be one explanation. 

It is, of course, possible that the 29-year-old simply followed Rangers by mistake.

May Lyle Taylor of Charlton Athletic during the Sky Bet League 1 Play off Final between Charlton Athletic and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium, London on Sunday 26th May 2019.

Taylor, who has scored five goals from six starts for Charlton in the Championship, played against Rangers while employed by Falkirk earlier in the decade.

The Montserrat international is out of contract at Charlton next summer and could be available for a cut-price fee in January. 

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

