'Potential to reach Stevie G’s level': Liverpool teenager wows some fans despite cup thrashing

Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott left some supporters delighted despite tonight's result v Aston Villa.

It wasn't a great night for Liverpool in the League Cup quarter-final, thrashed 5-0 by Aston Villa at Villa Park.

However, it was a fully understandable result considering the Anfield side fielded a vastly inexperienced youth side.

Jurgen Klopp and his senior players are off to compete for the Club World Cup, so it was left to Neil Critchley and his group of teenagers to try and push the Reds into the semi-final of the competition.

Ultimately it would prove a task too great for the youngest Liverpool first-team in the club's history, with the home side rushing to a 4-0 lead before half-time and then adding another in injury time.

Despite the result, some Liverpool fans did look to take some positives from the encounter, realising it is futile to criticise too much given the circumstances of the match.

One celebrated talent on social media was Harvey Elliott, whose performance on the right-wing caught the eye.

Still just 16, he already looks to have the confidence and composure to stake a claim for a regular place in Klopp's team. He was not fazed at all up against experienced professionals like Neil Taylor.

He has all the potential in the world and the way he went about tonight's game massively impressed some supporters, with his confidence likened to legends of the past like Steven Gerrard.

Named on Klopp's Premier League bench as recently as this month, he looks to be on the verge of bigger things at Anfield.

These supporters loved his Tuesday night display, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts...

Harvey Elliott is an absolute gem. What a little baller he is, never seen a player carry himself with such confidence and positive arrogance, technical ability off the scale. He has the potential to reach Stevie G’s level. Hope he’s flying out to Qatar after the game⚽️ #LFC — ConorYNWA1 (@conorYNWA1) December 17, 2019

Harvey Elliott is the best player on the pitch. Amazing talent, huge future! #LFC — Kenny Simpson ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@KingKenny7_IRL) December 17, 2019

Harvey Elliott looks boss. #LFC — The Kop Council (@TheKopCouncil) December 17, 2019

Harvey Elliott can walk into this Villa team #LFC — LA QUICA (@IamThe_Vid) December 17, 2019

Harvey Elliott is a player #lfc — Sharopy (@Sharopy05) December 17, 2019

Harvey Elliott fantastic talent. The kids played well in the 1st half no way is this a 4-0 game...keep it going lads! #villavsliv #LFC #YNWA — Danny (@danny_s1ngh) December 17, 2019

In all seriousness was a very good start from the youngsters Harvey Elliott is going to be some player, love his confidence! Not a 4-0 game at all #LFC #CarabaoCup — Tom Smith (@TomskiSmith93) December 17, 2019

Harvey Elliott is so good, lovely talent. #LFC — Carl White (@CarlWhite83) December 17, 2019