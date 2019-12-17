Quick links

'Potential to reach Stevie G’s level': Liverpool teenager wows some fans despite cup thrashing

Harvey Elliott of Liverpool battles for possession with Ezri Konsa Ngoyo of Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park on...
Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott left some supporters delighted despite tonight's result v Aston Villa.

It wasn't a great night for Liverpool in the League Cup quarter-final, thrashed 5-0 by Aston Villa at Villa Park.

However, it was a fully understandable result considering the Anfield side fielded a vastly inexperienced youth side.

Jurgen Klopp and his senior players are off to compete for the Club World Cup, so it was left to Neil Critchley and his group of teenagers to try and push the Reds into the semi-final of the competition.

Ultimately it would prove a task too great for the youngest Liverpool first-team in the club's history, with the home side rushing to a 4-0 lead before half-time and then adding another in injury time.

Despite the result, some Liverpool fans did look to take some positives from the encounter, realising it is futile to criticise too much given the circumstances of the match.

 

One celebrated talent on social media was Harvey Elliott, whose performance on the right-wing caught the eye.

Still just 16, he already looks to have the confidence and composure to stake a claim for a regular place in Klopp's team. He was not fazed at all up against experienced professionals like Neil Taylor.

He has all the potential in the world and the way he went about tonight's game massively impressed some supporters, with his confidence likened to legends of the past like Steven Gerrard.

Named on Klopp's Premier League bench as recently as this month, he looks to be on the verge of bigger things at Anfield.

Harvey Elliott of Liverpool battles with Neil Taylor of Villa (L) and Ezri Konsa of Villa (R) during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park...

These supporters loved his Tuesday night display, taking to Twitter to share their thoughts...

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

