Photo: Bielsa greeted Leeds-linked attacker at Elland Road earlier this season

Leeds United are reportedly keen on Swansea's Andre Ayew.

Leeds United are in a strong position to win promotion to the Premier League, but may still look for one more attacking addition just to get over the line.

Eddie Nketiah and Helder Costa weren't exactly like-for-like replacements for Kemar Roofe, so signing an attacker who can play out wide or up front may appeal to Marcelo Bielsa.

Now, Ghana Soccernet report that Leeds want to sign Swansea City's Andre Ayew, with Bielsa allegedly 'determined' to reunite with the Ghanaian.

Ayew, 30, has notched seven goals and four assists for Swansea this season, and whilst a move to Leeds seems unrealistic, his relationship with Bielsa could be key.

The pair worked together at Marseille with great effect, with Ayew racking up 11 goals in his one season under the Argentinian – and they have kept a strong connection.

When Leeds hosted Swansea City earlier this season, Ayew and Bielsa were seen greeting each other on the sideline, as seen above, renewing their pleasantries from their time in France.

It's often the case that when a player loves Bielsa, they really love Bielsa, and Ayew may well fit into that category having taken the time to greet his former boss even when facing each other.

With that in mind, a January reunion does make some sense, but personal respect only goes so far, and finances will be the issue for Leeds.