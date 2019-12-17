Photo: Arsenal's Kieran Tierney posts snap from hospital bed

Kieran Tierney of Arsenal has undergone a successful shoulder operation.

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has revealed on Instagram that he has undergone a successful operation.

The 22-year-old defender suffered a dislocated shoulder in last week's 3-1 win away to West Ham United.

As a result, Tierney, a £25 million from Celtic last summer, has since been ruled out until March, as confirmed by Arsenal.

It's been a rotten first season for the young Scot since moving to North London, having only managed 63 minutes of Premier League football due to injury.

But his spirits appear to be high and here's what he posted on Instagram after the procedure.

On Monday, HITC Sport looked at why the sale of Nacho Monreal has proven detrimental for Arsenal, who also lost their covering left-back Sead Kolasinac to injury on Sunday.

The Gunners sanctioned a £250,000 deal to sell Monreal to Real Sociedad this past summer.

The Spaniard had been a great defender for the club since 2013 and with no available left-back for Unai Emery's successor - rumoured to be Mikel Arteta - it's clear that selling the Spain international has cost them in a big, big way.