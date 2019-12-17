Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Photo: Arsenal's Kieran Tierney posts snap from hospital bed

Shane Callaghan
Kieran Tierney of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on October 20, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kieran Tierney of Arsenal has undergone a successful shoulder operation.

Robert Snodgrass of West Ham United tackles Kieran Tierney of Arsenal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on December 09, 2019 in...

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has revealed on Instagram that he has undergone a successful operation.

The 22-year-old defender suffered a dislocated shoulder in last week's 3-1 win away to West Ham United.

As a result, Tierney, a £25 million from Celtic last summer, has since been ruled out until March, as confirmed by Arsenal.

It's been a rotten first season for the young Scot since moving to North London, having only managed 63 minutes of Premier League football due to injury.

 

But his spirits appear to be high and here's what he posted on Instagram after the procedure.

On Monday, HITC Sport looked at why the sale of Nacho Monreal has proven detrimental for Arsenal, who also lost their covering left-back Sead Kolasinac to injury on Sunday.

The Gunners sanctioned a £250,000 deal to sell Monreal to Real Sociedad this past summer.

The Spaniard had been a great defender for the club since 2013 and with no available left-back for Unai Emery's successor - rumoured to be Mikel Arteta - it's clear that selling the Spain international has cost them in a big, big way.

Kieran Tierney of Arsenal and Felipe Anderson of West Ham United in action during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on December 09, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch