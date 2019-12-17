Phantasy Star Online 2 closed beta: How to sign up on Xbox One

How to sign up for the Phantasy Star Online 2 closed beta for Xbox One.

One of the biggest announcements from E3 2019 for the Xbox One was that Phantasy Star Online 2 is coming to the console in North America. A European release is not yet confirmed so this only applies to US and Canada as of writing, but the good news is that Microsoft console loyalists can now sign-up for a closed beta.

In case you're unaware, Phantasy Star Online 2 is revered by many as one of the greatest Japanese MMOs. It's a free-to-play experience that will be fully available for PC and Xbox One sometime in Spring 2020, but Xbox One players will be able enjoy some of its beauty much earlier.

All you need to do is sign up for its closed beta exclusively on the Xbox One.

How to sign up for the Phantasy Star Online 2 closed beta for Xbox One

You must sign-up for the Phantasy Star Online 2 closed beta for Xbox One through the Xbox Insider Hub.

This can be done on either your Xbox One console or Windows 10 device. Once you've opened the Xbox Insider Hub, all you need to do then is find Phantasy Star Online 2 under Games and select Join to sign-up for the closed beta.

There's no date for the when the Phantasy Star Online 2 closed beta will begin, but you'll receive a notification via Xbox Live Message.

Phantasy Star Online 2 is said to be one of the greatest Japanese MMOs thanks to its extensive character creation system as well as because of its endless exploration and unmatched combat which is dubbed to be "one of the most responsive action combat systems among online RPGs".

It's a free-to-play experience which allows you to complete hundreds of missions with up to four players, and it will fully land on Xbox One and PC in Spring 2020 for US and Canada.