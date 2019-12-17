International striker has scored just one league goal since Rangers avoided Ibrox move

Rangers allegedly ruled out a move for Pavol Safranko over the summer.

Rangers chose to offload striker Kyle Lafferty over the summer, but chose not to bring a replacement to Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard and co stuck with Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe as their leading strikers, with Greg Stewart brought in as a versatile attacker who could play behind them.

Still, Rangers were linked with other strikers, and one of those was Pavol Safranko, only for the Gers to rule out a move according to the Daily Record back in May.

Rangers seemingly felt that Safranko wasn't worth pursuing, despite impressing in Scotland last season by hitting 12 goals on loan at Dundee United.

The Scottish Championship side couldn't sign him, so Safranko moved on to Romania, joining top flight side Sepsi Sfante Gheorghe – but he hasn't exactly impressed there so far.

Safranko, 25, has managed just one league goal for Sepsi, despite turning out 17 times for them as he struggles to mind his feet in Romania.

Of course, there's time for him to turn it around, but it now seems like Rangers made the right call in not going for the Slovakian international striker, as he seemingly wouldn't have made much impact based off his numbers in Romania.