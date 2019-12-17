Paul Merson demands answers from Arsenal decision makers

Ex star is not convinced over Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal are pushing ahead with their plan to try to appoint Mikel Arteta.

BBC Sport report the Manchester City assistant boss is in talks with the Gunners about succeeding Unai Emery.

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson is not convinced, and believes Arteta's lack of experience in management is a huge gamble.

Merson says he wants answers from the Arsenal board on how the decision is being made, and branded them 'clueless'.

Merson told Sky Sports: "Arsenal are in this mess because the people upstairs simply aren't fussed. I mean, who's making this appointment? Who believes Arteta is the best appointment possible, one that will really steady the ship?

"I cannot make the case for Arteta because he's never managed before, yet someone at Arsenal can. How can you do that?

"I want to know who is upstairs at Arsenal saying this is a good appointment. From the club's perspective, it's clueless."

Arsenal have now gone five games without a permanent boss since Unai Emery was sacked.

Caretaker fill in Freddie Ljungberg has only won one of the five matches he has been in charge for, which has increased the urgency for Arsenal to make their move for Arteta.

The Gunners hope to have him in charge for their next match against Everton on Saturday.