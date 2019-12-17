Patrick Bamford stresses importance of Leeds United's Tyler Roberts

Tyler Roberts has made just four starts for Leeds United so far this season.

Patrick Bamford has told the Yorkshire Evening Post that he thinks Tyler Roberts can still be important for Leeds United this season.

Roberts has struggled really badly with injury this term, and has made just four starts for Leeds all season.

The Whites have coped well without the Welsh international, and currently sit in the automatic promotions spots in the Championship.

Roberts is still recovering from his latest injury problem, which has left him sidelined.

But Bamford feels that Roberts can have a big role to play at Leeds as the season progresses, due to the sheer volume of fixtures.

“There are going to be times where there are three games in a week and it is going to be tough and you are going to need those other options to bring on and sometimes, games might demand different things,” Bamford said.

“It is important to have options and we have Tyler [Roberts] who has been injured as well and he has got to come back.”

When Roberts has been fit, he has offered Leeds a strong creative option in midfield.

The youngster has struggled to stay off the treatment table for a consistent period of time over his brief career so far though.

Leeds have put themselves in a commanding position to win promotion this season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have built up a 10 point advantage over Preston North End, who are currently sat in third spot.