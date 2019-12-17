Our View: Rangers have way to potentially sign 19-goal Kevin Nisbet

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are linked with the striker in January.

If rumours are believed, Dunfermline are interested in signing Rangers' Jamie Barjonas.

The 20-year-old Scottish midfielder has been knocking on the door to play senior football at the Gers for a while but has mostly featured under Graeme Murty for the Colts in recent years.

According to The Scottish Sun, the Championship side and Partick Thistle are interested in signing the Rangers player on loan next month.

And the Ibrox outfit should loan him to Dunfermine - if it helps improve relations amid speculation of a bid for Kevin Nisbet.

Last month it was reported that Rangers were interested in signing the red-hot hitman [Glasgow Evening Times], who has 19 goals across all competitions this season.

And what a clever way it could be for new Director of Football Ross Wilson to get his man, if he wants him.

If Wilson loans Barjonas to Dunfermline instead of Partick then it could well help in the pursuit of Nisbet.

Rangers won't be looking for any favours on the price, which is unlikely to be huge money anyway.

But if there's a dialogue between the two clubs on Barjonas then maybe, just maybe, the conversation could turn to Nisbet afterwards.