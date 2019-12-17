Quick links

Nicolas Pepe makes comment about Arsenal fans

Arsenal unveil new signing Nicolas Pepe at London Colney on July 31, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Arsenal supporters were left frustrated at the weekend, after watching their side lose 3-0 to Manchester City.

Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on September 01, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe has told the Metro that he understands why the fans are frustrated with their side’s form.

Arsenal have badly disappointed so far this season, and were booed off at the weekend after they were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City.

A large number of the supporters in attendance at the Emirates Stadium left at half-time, as Arsenal were completely outplayed by Pep Guardiola’s men.

Those who did stay aired their grievances at full-time, with Arsenal once again failing to impress.

 

But Pepe insists that he can totally understand why Arsenal fans are so frustrated watching the performances that the side are putting in right now.

‘We understand the fans,” Pepe said. “After conceding three goals, they are not happy. They are Arsenal fans, they are used to winning. We need to give them the taste of victory again.”

Arsenal are currently sat in 10th place in the Premier League table, and they have only won one game since the end of October.

Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal takes on Mark Noble of West Ham during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on December 09, 2019 in London, United...

Arsenal have been through a managerial change during that time, but even the temporary appointment of Freddie Ljungberg does not seem to have snapped them out of their slump.

The Gunners are now under pressure to find a permanent successor to Unai Emery sooner rather than later, with Mikel Arteta seemingly the leading candidate to take over.

Arsenal are next in action against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

