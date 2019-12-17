Quick links

Celtic

'More quality than I'll ever have': Scott Brown praises Celtic's Scott Robertson

Shane Callaghan
Celtic's Scott Robertson during the UEFA Europa League group E match between CFR Cluj and Celtic FC at Dr.-Constantin-Radulescu-Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scott Robertson impressed the Celtic captain on his debut last week.

Celtic's Scott Robertson during the UEFA Europa League group E match between CFR Cluj and Celtic FC at Dr.-Constantin-Radulescu-Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Scott Brown has told Celtic's official website that the club have a gem in the form of Scott Robertson.

The 18-year-old made his Bhoys debut in the Europa League defeat away to Cluj five days ago.

Subscribe

Despite the defeat, Robertson performed well for Celtic and Hoops boss Neil Lennon singled him out for praise after the game.

Brown, who turns 35 in June, is in the twilight of his career at Paradise.

 

But the Celtic captain has revealed that he'll do anything he can to help the likes of Robertson progress in their respective developments.

He told Celtic's official website: "He’s got a lovely touch and he’s a great lad, very humble. He comes in and works really hard. I thought he did really well in Cluj.

"If I can help in any way I will do, but he’s going to have a lot more quality than I ever will and he’s shown that in Cluj already."

The defeat at Cluj was a dead rubber for Celtic, who had already won their group en route to reaching the last 32 of the competition.

But Robertson and other Lennoxtown graduates might find more first-team chances hard to come by because, well, every game matters for Lennon's side from here on in.

The Bhoys are only two points above Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, while they'll be challenging for a fourth successive Scottish Cup title in the new year and the Northern Irishman won't have windows for the sort of experiments he conducted in Romania last week.

Celtic captain Scott Brown celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston at Celtic Park on November 23, 2019 in Glasgow,...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch