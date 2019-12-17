'More quality than I'll ever have': Scott Brown praises Celtic's Scott Robertson

Scott Robertson impressed the Celtic captain on his debut last week.

Scott Brown has told Celtic's official website that the club have a gem in the form of Scott Robertson.

The 18-year-old made his Bhoys debut in the Europa League defeat away to Cluj five days ago.

Despite the defeat, Robertson performed well for Celtic and Hoops boss Neil Lennon singled him out for praise after the game.

Brown, who turns 35 in June, is in the twilight of his career at Paradise.

But the Celtic captain has revealed that he'll do anything he can to help the likes of Robertson progress in their respective developments.

He told Celtic's official website: "He’s got a lovely touch and he’s a great lad, very humble. He comes in and works really hard. I thought he did really well in Cluj.

"If I can help in any way I will do, but he’s going to have a lot more quality than I ever will and he’s shown that in Cluj already."

The defeat at Cluj was a dead rubber for Celtic, who had already won their group en route to reaching the last 32 of the competition.

But Robertson and other Lennoxtown graduates might find more first-team chances hard to come by because, well, every game matters for Lennon's side from here on in.

The Bhoys are only two points above Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, while they'll be challenging for a fourth successive Scottish Cup title in the new year and the Northern Irishman won't have windows for the sort of experiments he conducted in Romania last week.