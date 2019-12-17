Quick links

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp provides fitness update on Georginio Wijnaldum

Jurgen Klopp manager
Liverpool's first-team are currently away on the Club World Cup, as Jurgen Klopp's side look to earn more silverware.

Jurgen Klopp has told the Liverpool Echo that Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum will not feature for his side against Monterrey tomorrow.

Wijnaldum is with the Liverpool squad in Doha for the Club World Cup.

However, the Dutch international is currently recovering from a hamstring injury that he has picked up and it seems that he will not make it back in time to feature tomorrow.

“For tomorrow night he is not involved,” Klopp said.

 

“All of the rest of the squad is fine.”

Liverpool are favourites to win the Club World Cup, as they look to bring more silverware back with them to Anfield.

The Reds have taken a strong squad over to Doha with them, as Liverpool look to win a trophy they have never lifted before in their history.

Liverpool’s first-team travelling abroad has presented an opportunity to the club’s younger players this evening.

The Reds are due to take on Villa in the League Cup quarter-final, with only their youth team players available for selection.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

