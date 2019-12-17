Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum sends message to Memphis Depay

Liverpool star sends his best wishes to injury struck pal.

Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum has shown his support for international teammate Memphis Depay.

Depay suffered a torn ACL in Lyon's win at the weekend.

The injury will cost Depay a place at Euro 2020, which is a big blow after he played a key role in their qualification.

Wijnaldum sent a message to his close pal and former PSV Eindhoven teammate on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Can’t hold a lion down Wishing you strength my brother ❤ A post shared by Gini Wijnaldum (@gwijnaldum) on Dec 16, 2019 at 8:41am PST

Depay was not the only Lyon player to suffer a serious injury at the weekend.

Teammate Jeff Reine Adelaide also sustained a torn ACL in the same match.

It caps a poor start to the season for the French side who sit in 7th in Ligue 1.

From a career perspective it is terrible for Depay, who has scored 14 times already this season.

Support from his pals like Liverpool star Wijnaldum will help him a little as he comes to terms with the blow.