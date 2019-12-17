Liverpool fans react to rumours Carlo Ancelotti is Everton-bound

Everton are reportedly closing in on Carlo Ancelotti.

Everton sacked manager Marco Silva after a defeat to Liverpool earlier this month, but their planned replacement may just turn some heads at Anfield.

The Telegraph report that Everton are all set to bring in Carlo Ancelotti as their new boss, with a deal for the Italian now believed to be close.

That's quite the step up from other rumoured targets like David Moyes and Vitor Pereira, and from current caretaker Duncan Ferguson.

Ancelotti has already managed in England with Chelsea, and won both the Premier League and the FA Cup, meaning he will be looking to add to his silverware haul in English football.

Elsewhere, Ancelotti has won another three league titles and three Champions Leagues, meaning he would be arriving with a huge reputation.

Another interesting factor is Ancelotti's recent record against Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, with the German losing two of their last four meetings and only winning once.

Liverpool fans have now been taking to Twitter to react to the news, with many shocked at Ancelotti potentially making the move, branding it 'mental' and 'madness'.

Some believe it's a real step down for Ancelotti to head to Goodison Park, feeling he can do much better than Everton but also noting that it may be a sign of the Italian's decline.

Some step down for Ancelotti. Shocked at that. — Barry LFC O Sullivan (@NotoriousLFC) December 16, 2019

Ancelotti desperate , no 1 else wanted him.. might get them top 10 finish now...cant wait for we're back.. hes better than klopp, we gonna win league shouts. #BanterClub — ShackLfc (@LfcShack) December 16, 2019

Ancelotti to Everton is a madness... he can do better then that — Ajay LFC (@AjaySingh789) December 16, 2019

Can’t believe Everton have got Ancelotti whilst Arsenal go for Arteta — Chris Waring (@ChrisWaringLFC) December 16, 2019

Ancelotti to Everton?! No way... — LFC Lisa (@lisa_lfc) December 16, 2019

Fair play to Everton if they actually get Ancelotti in as that would be a mental coup from them.



It’s a challenge for Carlo, but a bit of a sad decline as well as rate him as a manager and person. — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) December 16, 2019

Ancelotti taking over Everton is a great signing for them but a bit like hiring Hamilton to drive your push car — LFC.Iceland (@SGAUTI2) December 16, 2019

I admire you Ancelotti, but why Everton https://t.co/eoupxsvyn9 — Mo Rashed LFC (@Rashed88LFC) December 16, 2019

Huge move by Everton. Mental that Ancelotti would be willing to lower his reputation to their level. https://t.co/oysQYhOMQS — Nate (@NateLFC__) December 16, 2019

Didnt think Everton would be able to attract a manager like Ancelotti. He would help them but can he do much with their current squad? Am not sure. — AlexbLFC (@LFCAlexBlack) December 16, 2019