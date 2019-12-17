Quick links

Liverpool fans react to rumours Carlo Ancelotti is Everton-bound

Olly Dawes
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton are reportedly closing in on Carlo Ancelotti.

Napoli's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti gives instructions next to Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (L) during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match Napoli vs...

Everton sacked manager Marco Silva after a defeat to Liverpool earlier this month, but their planned replacement may just turn some heads at Anfield.

The Telegraph report that Everton are all set to bring in Carlo Ancelotti as their new boss, with a deal for the Italian now believed to be close.

That's quite the step up from other rumoured targets like David Moyes and Vitor Pereira, and from current caretaker Duncan Ferguson.

 

Ancelotti has already managed in England with Chelsea, and won both the Premier League and the FA Cup, meaning he will be looking to add to his silverware haul in English football.

Elsewhere, Ancelotti has won another three league titles and three Champions Leagues, meaning he would be arriving with a huge reputation.

Another interesting factor is Ancelotti's recent record against Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, with the German losing two of their last four meetings and only winning once.

Dortmund's head coach Juergen Klopp (L) greets Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti before the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg football match Real Madrid FC vs Borussia...

Liverpool fans have now been taking to Twitter to react to the news, with many shocked at Ancelotti potentially making the move, branding it 'mental' and 'madness'.

Some believe it's a real step down for Ancelotti to head to Goodison Park, feeling he can do much better than Everton but also noting that it may be a sign of the Italian's decline.

Liverpool fans hold scarves prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

