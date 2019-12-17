Leeds United fans slam EFL Team of the Week for snubbing Patrick Bamford

The Leeds United striker scored twice at Elland Road at the weekend despite the Whites of Marcelo Bielsa being pegged back to a draw.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the EFL Team of the Week, which features no Elland Road players this time round.

Leeds were in Championship action at the weekend against Cardiff City at Elland Road and surged into a two-goal lead in the first eight minutes courtesy of Helder Costa and Patrick Bamford.

Marcelo Bielsa's charges then extended their lead through a Bamford penalty in the 52nd minute before Lee Tomlin grabbed one back for the Bluebirds on the hour.

The Whites, however, couldn't maintain their lead until full time as Sean Morrison added a second eight minutes from time - before being sent off for a late tackle - and Robert Glatzel netted in the 88th for a share of the spoils.

Despite Leeds' defence very much not deserving of recognition on the day, some of the Elland Road faithful felt Bamford should have been included for his brace.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

This is a joke no leeds!! — DeanoM (@DeanMckeating) 16 December 2019

Bamford? — grumpus (@zeek0es) 16 December 2019

No Leeds players bamford should be here for getting 2 goals.

But Tomlin has a goal and an assist and is invisible for 70 mins gets in, and Neil Harris, who's team got dominated for 70 mins gets in over anyone else.



Right. — |Elliott| (@Elliott_LUFCx) 16 December 2019

You boys done Paddy B dirty — 92 Leeds (@LeedsUtd1992) 16 December 2019

where's bamford? — Brighty (@DaRapperBrighty) 16 December 2019

Tap in??? Im sure he controlled it with his chest then hit it on the volley unless i was dreaming lol abd a penalty yeah but also hus work rate...MOT — mattyleeds...MOT (@MattyTricker) 16 December 2019

Not questioning Rhodes, questioning Austin. He played 10 mins of football, yeah he won them the game but team of the week for 10 mins? Bamford was the reason we were 3-0 up in the first place — Dan Jackson (@TheOnlyJacko) 16 December 2019

Normally my personal MOTM for us is someone with a well rounded, grafted performance and often it just gets given to a goal scorer. This right here is the equivalent of that... — Lucy (@Lucy_LUFC) 16 December 2019

Leeds currently sit second in the Championship table, two points behind West Bromwich Albion.