Leeds United fans slam EFL Team of the Week for snubbing Patrick Bamford

Patrick Bamford (C) of Leeds United celebrates with teammates after scoring the third goal of his team during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland...
The Leeds United striker scored twice at Elland Road at the weekend despite the Whites of Marcelo Bielsa being pegged back to a draw.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the EFL Team of the Week, which features no Elland Road players this time round.

Leeds were in Championship action at the weekend against Cardiff City at Elland Road and surged into a two-goal lead in the first eight minutes courtesy of Helder Costa and Patrick Bamford.

Marcelo Bielsa's charges then extended their lead through a Bamford penalty in the 52nd minute before Lee Tomlin grabbed one back for the Bluebirds on the hour.

 

The Whites, however, couldn't maintain their lead until full time as Sean Morrison added a second eight minutes from time - before being sent off for a late tackle - and Robert Glatzel netted in the 88th for a share of the spoils.

Despite Leeds' defence very much not deserving of recognition on the day, some of the Elland Road faithful felt Bamford should have been included for his brace.

Leeds currently sit second in the Championship table, two points behind West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa

