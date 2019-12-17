Leeds star Kalvin Phillips says Marcelo Bielsa speaks surprisingly good English

Leeds United manager is famed for using a translator.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa likes to talk, a lot. But when he does speak publicly, it is through a translator.

But is this by choice, or necessity? Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips believes it may be the former.

Phillips is Leeds' key man, integral to Bielsa's plans over the past season and a half.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Phillips says his Leeds boss is better at speaking English than he lets on.

He also remarked that Bielsa does not want everybody to know how his English language skills are improving.

Phillips said: "He's actually surprisingly good at English but I don't think he wants people to know that!

"He's a modest guy. He tells you how it is. He's honest and tells you what you need to do better and he won't take anything less than 100 per cent.

"If you're not doing that then you'll be punished for it and if you are doing well then the results will come."

Bielsa is an enigma and it is fair to suggest he wants to keep it that way.

He is currently trying to help Leeds win promotion and will want as few distractions as possible.

If Leeds get to the Premier League, the pressure will be off, and media duties will increase.

He may surprise people then by ditching the translator, but purely out of superstition considering Leeds' excellent start, he should probably keep things as they are.