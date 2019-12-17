Quick links

Leeds United fans react on Twitter to Eddie Nketiah display for U23s last night

The Leeds United loanee hasn't had much game time for the Whites of Marcelo Bielsa and featured for the Elland Road U23s yesterday.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Eddie Nketiah's latest performance for the Whites Under-23s.

The Arsenal loanee came to Elland Road with much fanfare and began the season brightly, with goals against Brentford, Barnsley (plus an assist), Salford and Stoke in August and September.

Nketiah is however yet to make a Championship start for Marcelo Bielsa's side and his impressive early goalscoring form appears to have tapered off, with just one senior goal from after the Barnsley game (Transfermarkt).

 

 

Admittedly, the 20-year-old was sidelined for a few games with injury but he found himself under scrutiny by sections of the Leeds fanbase after the 3-3 draw with Cardiff last weekend, as can be seen in this reaction piece.

However, Nketiah looked revitalised as the Leeds Under-23s put their Bolton counterparts to the sword in Professional Development League action last night, winning and converting a penalty before claiming a second with a neat finish, the final result a 5-1 win for the Whites.

While the night belonged to fellow on-loan ace Jack Clarke, Nketiah did well in his first 90 minutes in for the club since 27 August, and some of the Elland Road faithful had their say on social media:

