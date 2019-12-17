Leeds United fans react on Twitter to Eddie Nketiah display for U23s last night

The Leeds United loanee hasn't had much game time for the Whites of Marcelo Bielsa and featured for the Elland Road U23s yesterday.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Eddie Nketiah's latest performance for the Whites Under-23s.

The Arsenal loanee came to Elland Road with much fanfare and began the season brightly, with goals against Brentford, Barnsley (plus an assist), Salford and Stoke in August and September.

Nketiah is however yet to make a Championship start for Marcelo Bielsa's side and his impressive early goalscoring form appears to have tapered off, with just one senior goal from after the Barnsley game (Transfermarkt).

Admittedly, the 20-year-old was sidelined for a few games with injury but he found himself under scrutiny by sections of the Leeds fanbase after the 3-3 draw with Cardiff last weekend, as can be seen in this reaction piece.

However, Nketiah looked revitalised as the Leeds Under-23s put their Bolton counterparts to the sword in Professional Development League action last night, winning and converting a penalty before claiming a second with a neat finish, the final result a 5-1 win for the Whites.

While the night belonged to fellow on-loan ace Jack Clarke, Nketiah did well in his first 90 minutes in for the club since 27 August, and some of the Elland Road faithful had their say on social media:

GOAL LEEDS! Nketiah converts from the spot. 0-3. Naughty penalty as he dinks it into the corner over the goalkeeper. #lufc — Joe Urquhart (@JoeUrquhartYEP) 16 December 2019

Naughty Nketiah — Benny Scott (@benscott80) 16 December 2019

Keep going Eddie Eddie keep going — Les horsman (@horsman_les) 16 December 2019

All them lads could do bits for us alright they're loan but Eddie and jack still give us that spark we need to keep hold I know it's not a popular opinion but we need to be able to have these lads playing more regular — Andrew (@andrew_farnaby) 16 December 2019

Interesting that Clarke and Nketiah are loans from the premier league and not getting 1st team games. What’s people’s thoughts? IMO it’s 2 wasted loans and decent wages to go with! — John Brown (@Soccerstarzltd) 16 December 2019

Jack Clarke being Jack Clarke unplayable and a fantastic finish. This might surprise people but Eddie can hold the play up a link up and defend from the front won the penalty aswell but FFS gjanni trying to steal the ball off him #lufc — Jordan Townend (@GoOnGarySpeed) 16 December 2019

Just to add about Eddie he is the right player for us you start him in a game you going to see him properly instead of 10-15 mins trying to make a impact in many ways he's no different to the likes of Clarke Gotts and the others young lad learning his game #lufc — Jordan Townend (@GoOnGarySpeed) 16 December 2019

Good to see how pleased Eddie is — peter-maurice (@petermauriceuk) 16 December 2019