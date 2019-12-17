Leeds fans rave about Tottenham loanee Jack Clarke's under-23 performance

Leeds United fans were impressed with Tottenham winger Jack Clarke.

Minutes at any level have been hard to come by for Leeds United's Jack Clarke this season.

The winger was signed by Tottenham Hotspur in the summer and then loaned straight back to the Whites, but has barely featured.

Clarke has just 19 minutes of Championship action to his name, and two League Cup starts, the last of which was back in September.

Apart from that Clarke has relied on England under-20 appearances and sporadic games for Leeds' under-23s.

He was in action for the under-23s last night and it was a rarity, he played all 90 minutes.

Leeds won the fixture against Bolton 5-1, with Clarke setting up the first goal of the match, which also saw Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah score twice.

This performance was a reminder of the quality Clarke possesses, and if Leeds are not going to use the winger, then Tottenham might try to find a club who will, or even bring him back to develop with them.

Here is a look at how Leeds fans reacted to his performance...

Clarke looking good #lufc — Barry Dunne (@BazDunne) December 16, 2019

Far too good from #LUFC 23s tonight. So many good performances but Jack Clarke had an absolute field day. What a display from him! Enjoyed that with @ben_parker19! Back on Friday for more against Notts Forest #LUTV — Thomas Hill (@Hilly15) December 16, 2019

Jack Clarke looking dangerous beating his man and putting a good ball in . Only U23s but shows he’s getting the confidence back #lufc — Josh Big Stones (@josh04678858) December 16, 2019

Jack Clarke being Jack Clarke unplayable and a fantastic finish. This might surprise people but Eddie can hold the play up a link up and defend from the front won the penalty aswell but FFS gjanni trying to steal the ball off him #lufc — Jordan Townend (@GoOnGarySpeed) December 16, 2019

Real shame Clarke's loan move hasn't worked out yet. Real player who once he finds a club where he gets a run of games, he'll be class. #LUFC — FocusOnLeeds (@FocusOnLeeds) December 16, 2019