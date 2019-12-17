Quick links

Leeds fans rave about Tottenham loanee Jack Clarke's under-23 performance

Dan Coombs
Jack Clarke of Leeds United
Leeds United fans were impressed with Tottenham winger Jack Clarke.

Jack Clarke of Leeds United

Minutes at any level have been hard to come by for Leeds United's Jack Clarke this season.

The winger was signed by Tottenham Hotspur in the summer and then loaned straight back to the Whites, but has barely featured.

Clarke has just 19 minutes of Championship action to his name, and two League Cup starts, the last of which was back in September.

 

Apart from that Clarke has relied on England under-20 appearances and sporadic games for Leeds' under-23s.

He was in action for the under-23s last night and it was a rarity, he played all 90 minutes.

Leeds won the fixture against Bolton 5-1, with Clarke setting up the first goal of the match, which also saw Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah score twice.

Leeds United's Jack Clarke takes on Salford City's Danny Whitehead

This performance was a reminder of the quality Clarke possesses, and if Leeds are not going to use the winger, then Tottenham might try to find a club who will, or even bring him back to develop with them.

Here is a look at how Leeds fans reacted to his performance...

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

