Kristian Harloff voices first Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker reactions on Twitter - here’s what he said!

Star Wars The Rise Of Skywalker
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases later this week and the first reactions to the film are here!

When 2019 first arrived, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker didn't even have a title and seemed like it was the light at the end of a long, dark tunnel.

Now, Episode IX is mere days away from its general release and the first few reactions from press screenings and, of course, the premiere are starting to make their way online. 

Usually, this would be the signal for many to switch off any internet-connected device and live like cavemen until they've seen the film to avoid spoilers but luckily there won't be any spoilers from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in this article.

The first reactions for The Rise of Skywalker are here!

With the world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker taking place on Monday, December 16th, the first reactions from the film are starting to make their way online.

Kristian Harloff of The Schmoedown had this to say about The Rise of Skywalker. 

Meanwhile, writer, producer and director Ben Mekler had this rather excited reaction to the film. 

Is there anything to read into from these reactions?

Well, Kristian Harloff's tweet is definitely the more subdued of the two, potentially playing down expectations after the hype and reaction to The Last Jedi.

Meanwhile, Ben Mekler is, without doubt, fuelling the hype train this time around with a very positive reaction to the film.

We, meanwhile, have our fingers and toes crossed that the film won't divide the fanbase again (it probably will).

Beware of spoilers!

While the few reactions we've mentioned above are kind enough not to spoil anything, others may not be so courteous in remaining spoiler-free until the film releases later this week so do be careful out there if staying unspoiled is important to you. 

