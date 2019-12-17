Sky Sports pundit thinks Rangers star is likely to have discipline meltdown at Celtic Park

The Ibrox striker was on the receiving end of a red card during Rangers' match on Sunday.

Sky Sports pundit and former Celtic star Kris Commons thinks Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos is 'odds-on' to get himself sent off at Celtic Park later this month, writing in his Scottish Daily Mail column (16/12 print edition, Verdict supplement page 16).

The Colombian has hit the headlines for both positive and negative reasons over the last week.

His scoring return for the Gers continues to be impressive, with goals against Young Boys and Motherwell vital in helping Steven Gerrard's side bounce back from a cup final defeat.

However, the drama soon followed, with the player sent off with a second yellow card for an apparent gesture aimed at 'Well supporters at Fir Park.

Commons thinks it's a sign he won't be able to cope with the upcoming derby at Celtic Park later this month.

The former Hoops attacking midfielder suggests the atmosphere will see him receive another red card.

As quoted by The Scottish Daily Mail (16/12 print edition, Verdict supplement page 16), he said: "On the basis of what we saw yesterday, Alfredo Morelos will be odds-on to get himself sent off at Celtic Park later this month.

"If he can’t keep his cool in a fairly low-key game against Motherwell, then he’ll have no chance in an atmosphere that’s ten times more hostile.

"Morelos basically got himself sent off because a daft wee group of 50-odd Motherwell fans wound him up and he spat the dummy. That’s not a good look. When it’s 60,000 in his ear at Celtic Park, you wouldn’t give him much chance of lasting the 90 minutes."

All eyes on Morelos again

It should be stressed that Morelos' discipline is much improved compared to last season when he couldn't seem to keep himself out of referees' books.

The 23-year-old received a mammoth 17 yellow cards and five red cards across the season, including a dismissal at Celtic Park and in high-profile matches against Aberdeen (Transfermarkt).

This season he seems much more restrained, and more effective as a result. His red card on Sunday was his first of the season.

However, the latest incident means that there'll be serious scrutiny of his behaviour over the coming weeks, including at Celtic Park.

Commons might be going a bit far to suggest he is more likely to receive a red than not, but he does have a bit to prove on the discipline front again, despite his rampant goalscoring.