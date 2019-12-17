Quick links

Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Kieran Trippier has chance for Champions League final revenge against Liverpool

Dan Coombs
Kieran Trippier of Atletico Madrid in action during Atletico Madrid training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group D match against Lokomotiv at RZD Arena in Moscow, Russia on...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kieran Trippier started the Champions League final for Tottenham.

Kieran Trippier of Atletico Madrid in action during Atletico Madrid training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group D match against Lokomotiv at RZD Arena in Moscow, Russia on...

Liverpool have landed a Champions League last 16 tie with Atletico Madrid.

This will be a big test for the reigning champions, while Atletico have one player who will be more motivated than most.

Right-back Kieran Trippier was in the Tottenham team which lost the Champions League final against Liverpool back in June.

 

By a twist of fate, that happened to take place at Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano stadium, where he now plays regularly.

While Trippier's form last season was not as good as it has been in previous years, he was still Tottenham's preferred option at right-back for the final.

Tottenham sold him in the summer regardless, cashing in for £20 million.

Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata (R) celebrates with Kieran Trippier (L) after scoring a goal during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Getafe CF at the Wanda...

The defender has adjusted well to Spanish football and is a regular for Diego Simeone's side.

He has made 13 La Liga starts this season, plus four in the Champions League. He has three assists in all competitions.

While he may go on to insist he will treat this game like any other, this one will mean more to Trippier.

He won't want Liverpool to kill his Champions League dream two seasons running.

(L-R) coach Diego Simeone of Atletico Madridm Trippier of Atletico Madrid during the La Liga Santander match between Atletico Madrid v Getafe at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on August...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch