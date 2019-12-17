Kieran Trippier has chance for Champions League final revenge against Liverpool

Kieran Trippier started the Champions League final for Tottenham.

Liverpool have landed a Champions League last 16 tie with Atletico Madrid.

This will be a big test for the reigning champions, while Atletico have one player who will be more motivated than most.

Right-back Kieran Trippier was in the Tottenham team which lost the Champions League final against Liverpool back in June.

By a twist of fate, that happened to take place at Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano stadium, where he now plays regularly.

While Trippier's form last season was not as good as it has been in previous years, he was still Tottenham's preferred option at right-back for the final.

Tottenham sold him in the summer regardless, cashing in for £20 million.

The defender has adjusted well to Spanish football and is a regular for Diego Simeone's side.

He has made 13 La Liga starts this season, plus four in the Champions League. He has three assists in all competitions.

While he may go on to insist he will treat this game like any other, this one will mean more to Trippier.

He won't want Liverpool to kill his Champions League dream two seasons running.