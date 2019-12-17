Jordan Henderson stunned by what he's hearing about Liverpool

Liverpool have had their 'fair share' of knocks but have kept winning games.

Jordan Henderson has admitted that he can't get his head around why people believe that injuries could derail Liverpool's stunning season.

The Reds jetted off to Qatar earlier this week for the World Club Cup Championship, having won the Champions League for a sixth time in June.

In addition to that title, Liverpool are huge favourites to pick up a first league crown since 1990 as Jurgen Klopp's side boast a 10-point lead in the Premier League table.

Klopp has been without midfield stalwart Fabinho in recent weeks, while Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk's centre-back partner, hasn't kicked a ball since October due to injury.

Despite losing two huge players, Liverpool haven't shown any sign of slowing down and are still unbeaten in the Premier League this season.

And Henderson, a £20 million signing in 2011 [The Telegraph], is honestly stunned that he keeps hearing the same thing

He told LFC Matchday Magazine: " One of the things I keep hearing is how we would cope if we picked up a few injuries. It’s a question that I can’t quite get my head around because, like every team, we’ve had our fair share of knocks already.

“The key thing is that when one of us has to drop out for whatever reason, whoever comes into the team is making light of whatever absences we have."

Henderson is spot-on. Anybody who says that Liverpool could implode as a result of an injury crisis clearly haven't been paying attention to the knocks that they have been receiving already.

Okay they haven't lost Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino or Sadio Mane for any huge length of time, but the Reds are by no means a three-man team. Other high-profile players have suffered lengthy setbacks and it hasn't deterred them.