Jamie Carragher shares how long he's known about 'smashing' Liverpool debutant

Liverpool named five debutants in their starting eleven to face Aston Villa.

Jamie Carragher has claimed that he first watched Tom Hill play 11 years ago.

Hill was one of five debutants named in Liverpool's side to face Aston Villa on Tuesday evening.

And while he may be only 18 just turned, he appears to have been on Carragher's radar for quite some time.

The former Liverpool defender tweeted ahead of the Reds' Carabao Cup quarter-final tie at Villa Park:

Tom Hill starts as a 1st yr scholar, first saw him play when he was 6! Smashing player & kid.....good luck!! https://t.co/tapy4ywwxO — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 17, 2019

Born in Formby, Hill first joined Liverpool's academy system around the time that Carragher alleges to have seen him for the first time.

Described by the Reds' official website as a box-to-box midfielder who can also fill in at right-back, Hill has progressed through the ranks in Kirkby.

But the youngster began the campaign in Liverpool's Under-18s and has only made a handful of appearances at u23 level.

Morgan Boyes, Tony Gallacher, Isaac Christie-Davies and Luis Longstaff were the other Liverpool debutants against Aston Villa.