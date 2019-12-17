Quick links

Jamie Carragher shares how long he's known about 'smashing' Liverpool debutant

Aiden Cusick
Liverpool named five debutants in their starting eleven to face Aston Villa.

Jamie Carragher has claimed that he first watched Tom Hill play 11 years ago.

Hill was one of five debutants named in Liverpool's side to face Aston Villa on Tuesday evening.

 

And while he may be only 18 just turned, he appears to have been on Carragher's radar for quite some time.

The former Liverpool defender tweeted ahead of the Reds' Carabao Cup quarter-final tie at Villa Park:

Born in Formby, Hill first joined Liverpool's academy system around the time that Carragher alleges to have seen him for the first time.

Described by the Reds' official website as a box-to-box midfielder who can also fill in at right-back, Hill has progressed through the ranks in Kirkby.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Thomas Hill of Liverpool scores the second And Celebrates during the UEFA Youth League match between RB Salzburg U19 and Liverpool U19 on December 10,...

But the youngster began the campaign in Liverpool's Under-18s and has only made a handful of appearances at u23 level.

Morgan Boyes, Tony Gallacher, Isaac Christie-Davies and Luis Longstaff were the other Liverpool debutants against Aston Villa.

